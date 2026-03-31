Why Dodô hasn’t renewed his contract with Fiorentina yet: the details and interest from Inter and Barcelona, and where he might go in the summer

It has been one of the most difficult seasons for Fiorentina, who, month after month, have been dragged down into the lower reaches of the table and have now – for some time – been fighting to avoid relegation. The Viola started the season under Stefano Pioli, but in November there was a change of direction and the team was handed over to Paolo Vanoli; the arrival of the former Venezia manager managed to provide the boost the club had been hoping for, lifting their heads a little and climbing out of the bottom three: with eight games remaining, they are fifth from bottom, two points clear of the relegation zone.



