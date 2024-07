The Glamour Boys fans are convinced the new technical team will deliver at Naturena after almost a decade of struggles.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the arrival of coach Nasreddine Nabi ahead of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League season.

The Tunisian has been delivering at the club level, explaining why the Glamour Boys opted to give him a chance at Naturena.

Amakhosi faithful now believes Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been dominating the league for the past seven seasons, and rivals Orlando Pirates, have a reason to be scared.

Have a look at what GOAL readers had to say.