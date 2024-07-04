Why AmaZulu FC star Tshepang Moremi is on the transfer radar of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraWhy AmaZulu FC star Tshepang Moremi is on the transfer radar of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi SundownsPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESTransfersOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCGOAL takes a look at the path likely to be taken by the winger who prominently featured for Usuthu last season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMoremi dazzled for AmaZulu last season He has now been linked with big PSL clubs GOAL looks at what the future holds for him Article continues below