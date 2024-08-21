Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Edson Castillo, Christian Saile Basomboli, Kaizer Chiefs GFXBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Who should Kaizer Chiefs sacrifice for Inacio Miguel transfer? Ex-Amakhosi star makes suggestion

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersT. DitlhokweInacio MiguelEdmilson Dove

The Soweto giants are trying to sort out their foreign quota in their squad to accommodate a defender from Angola.

  • Chiefs are after Inacio Miguel
  • But they have to free up their foreign quota
  • Muchichwa suggests those who should be sacrificed
