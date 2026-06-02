"Who the f*** is this guy?" Andoni Iraola joked at his own expense as he bid farewell to supporters on 19 May 2026 at the intimate Vitality Stadium. His Cherries had just secured the title for Arsenal with a 1-1 draw against their closest rivals, Manchester City. More importantly, they had made history for and with AFC Bournemouth. A 43-year-old Basque had been the architect of this success—mentor, crisis manager and role model rolled into one.
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"Who on earth is this bloke?" How Andoni Iraola went from a horror start to the top of Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen's wish lists
But nothing lasts forever. It was Iraola's penultimate match for Bournemouth, having announced early on that he would not renew his contract after three years on the south coast of England. While Marco Rose, a familiar face from the Bundesliga, is set to take over, Iraola has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, including AC Milan and newly crowned Conference League winners Crystal Palace.
Yet, as kicker reported last week, Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be the favourites to secure his services. The Spaniard's style echoes club icon Xabi Alonso's, though questions remain. The biggest one is whether he will even reach the Rhineland: Liverpool's sudden split with Arne Slot has linked Iraola with Anfield. Multiple outlets claim he is the preferred candidate at Anfield, with a preliminary agreement already in place. That would mark another setback for Leverkusen in their managerial hunt.
None of this comes as a surprise: Iraola is in high demand. "It's been a hell of a ride," he told the crowd over the stadium loudspeakers that May evening. "Today has perfectly summed up the season and my three years here. Ultimately, it's a process, and I've really enjoyed it."
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Unbeaten since January, the Cherries have climbed from 15th to 6th place.
Things began poorly when Iraola joined the Cherries from Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2023. The team failed to win any of their first nine matches—losing six—and the new head coach and the squad didn't seem to click.
"When I arrived, you were probably all asking yourselves, 'Who on earth is this bloke?'" Iraola laughed. "But now we're in the Europa League, and maybe we can achieve even more this coming weekend."
Although they ultimately missed out on the Champions League, sixth place secures the club's first European berth—an extraordinary achievement for a side that, hamstrung by finances, was battling relegation in the fourth tier with a 17-point penalty just 15 years earlier.
From 3 January—when they lost 2-3 to Arsenal—until the season's end, Bournemouth went 18 matches unbeaten, climbing from 15th place into the top third of the Premier League.
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PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool are all keen to sign players from Bournemouth.
Twelfth in his first season, ninth in his second, and now sixth: Iraola has methodically improved Bournemouth—an achievement that cannot be overstated given the circumstances. In 2025, the Cherries lost two key players in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Dominic Solanke. Last summer's exodus was even larger, yet Iraola and his squad refused to be deterred.
Last summer, three-quarters of the back line departed: Dean Huijsen, Ilya Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez moved to Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool respectively. Versatile forward Dango Outtara moved to Brentford. When, in the winter, the next star, Antoine Semenyo, left for Manchester City and the team were languishing at the bottom of the table, things looked bleak—but the rest is history.
Iraola simply assembled a new back four, while two 19-year-old sensations, Junior Kroupi and Rayan, provided the attacking spark. Rayan arrived from Brazil in January, made an immediate impact as Semenyo's successor, and is now in the World Cup squad of the record champions.
French Under-21 international Kroupi netted 13 goals in his first Premier League campaign after contributing 22 goals to FC Lorient's promotion from the French second tier on loan last term. He looks set to become the Cherries' next big-money exit, with rumours linking him to Bayern Munich.
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Iraola's distinctive style: full-throttle pressing and counter-pressing
Iraola is a brilliant communicator and, as a football coach, possesses excellent teaching skills. The former top-class right-back, who played more than 500 matches for Athletic Bilbao and several for the Spanish national team, has a distinct style and demands the utmost focus and physical commitment from his players. The success and visibility of his methods, almost regardless of the squad, prove him right.
Under his guidance, Bournemouth became a pressing machine, aiming to win the ball high up the pitch and strike quickly. Mid-April data from The Athletic underlined his impact: since his arrival, the Cherries had created more shots after regaining possession in the final third than any other side.
In terms of pressing and counter-pressing intensity, Bournemouth ranked among the elite last season. According to Opta, the Cherries posted a PPDA of 11.1 (the number of opposition passes allowed before a defensive action), a mark bettered by only four teams.
His defensive and tactical organisation echoes the philosophies of Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, albeit at smaller clubs.
He has yet to show that a side of his can break down patient, defensively disciplined opponents. That challenge would loom larger against Liverpool and, especially, in Leverkusen, where the Bundesliga is full of such teams. Defending deep in a 5-4-1 demands patience, composure on the ball and a steady supply of creative solutions.
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A colleague on Alonso and Iraola: "Level-headed, intelligent and unpretentious"
However, Iraola would encounter conditions in both Liverpool and Leverkusen that he has not faced before: individualists who rank among the league's best in quality and can accelerate his tactical growth in ways that were not possible at Bournemouth.
In Leverkusen, at least, the task would be clear: after the miscommunication with Erik ten Hag and the roller-coaster relationship with Kasper Hjulmand, the Werkself are again searching for a coach who imprints a recognisable style and turns promising youngsters into future stars. That profile mirrors Xabi Alonso, with whom Iraola shares more than Basque roots. Both played for Antiguoko, a suburban club in San Sebastian, at a very young age, just like Arteta.
There, and across the Basque Country, team spirit and humility are taught and lived, a former teammate told the English tabloid The Sun.
"There's a strong sense of doing things together," said Jon Ayerbe, who once played alongside Alonso, Iraola and Arteta. "Nobody tries to stand out from the rest. This attitude is deeply rooted in society here, and you can see it clearly in Xabi and Andoni: level-headed, intelligent and not arrogant."
The reason for his departure from Bournemouth remains unclear, but it probably fits a career plan that, after three years in La Liga and three in the Premier League, now seeks a fresh football culture. "The decision gave me headaches," Iraola admitted, "but once you've made up your mind, you feel relief, and that helped me enjoy the last few months." He explained, "I'm so, so happy to give something back to the club and the players."
One thing is certain: whether in Liverpool, Leverkusen or elsewhere, no one will ask, "who on earth is this bloke?" Andoni Iraola has already made a name for himself.
Andoni Iraola: Key milestones in his coaching career
Club
Time
Matches
W/L/D
Points per game
AFC Bournemouth
2023–2026
127
48/38/41
1.43
Rayo Vallecano
2020–2023
136
56/30/50
1.46
CD Mirandés
2019–2020
49
18/17/14
1.45
AEK Larnaca
2018–2019
29
13/8/8
1.62