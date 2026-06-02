"Who on earth is this bloke?" How Andoni Iraola went from a horror start to the top of Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen's wish lists

But nothing lasts forever. It was Iraola's penultimate match for Bournemouth, having announced early on that he would not renew his contract after three years on the south coast of England. While Marco Rose, a familiar face from the Bundesliga, is set to take over, Iraola has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, including AC Milan and newly crowned Conference League winners Crystal Palace.

Yet, as kicker reported last week, Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be the favourites to secure his services. The Spaniard's style echoes club icon Xabi Alonso's, though questions remain. The biggest one is whether he will even reach the Rhineland: Liverpool's sudden split with Arne Slot has linked Iraola with Anfield. Multiple outlets claim he is the preferred candidate at Anfield, with a preliminary agreement already in place. That would mark another setback for Leverkusen in their managerial hunt.

None of this comes as a surprise: Iraola is in high demand. "It's been a hell of a ride," he told the crowd over the stadium loudspeakers that May evening. "Today has perfectly summed up the season and my three years here. Ultimately, it's a process, and I've really enjoyed it."