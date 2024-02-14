Nwabali, Williams, MessiGOAL
Seth Willis

'Who is Stanley Nwabali for Mzansi fans to threaten him? Ronwen Williams won Afcon Golden Gloves & even Lionel Messi returned to PSG after World Cup' - Fans

Africa Cup of NationsSouth AfricaFEATURESNigeriaIvory CoastRonwen WilliamsLionel MessiChippa United

Fans in Mzansi have refuted allegations that Stanley Nwabali has been threatened after helping Nigeria beat Bafana in the Afcon semi-finals.

Football supporters in South Africa have strongly denied allegations that Stanley Nwabali might find it tough in the country after playing a crucial role in helping Nigeria beat Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.

After a 1-1 draw in both regulation and extra time, Nwabali was the hero in the shootout whereby he stopped two penalties as the Super Eagles eventually won 4-2 to advance.

The fans have welcomed the custodian back to Chippa United, insisting even Lionel Messi - who had helped Argentina beat France in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final, did not stop him from returning to his then-club PSG.

