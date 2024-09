Downs proved too strong for Mbabane Swallows after overcoming them over two legs to book their Caf Champions League group stage spot.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Mbabane Swallows 4-0 in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday evening.

The Manqoba Mngqithi-led team won 8-0 on aggregate.

Following Saturday's match, football supporters reacted to Masandawana's win and shared their views about the tie.

Here, GOAL shares with you what fans said on social media.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!