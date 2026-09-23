Who are the best players whose contracts expire in 2027: in January they can already sign for their next club, so many opportunities for Serie A

David Alaba’s surprise arrival as a free agent at Udinese has underlined one thing: the market is always open and anything can happen in the coming windows. Now the winter window is fast approaching. In January clubs will be able to fix what they failed to do in the summer, while also starting to look ahead to the 2027/2028 transfer market.
From 1 January 2027, players whose contracts are expiring will be able to sign, on a free transfer, with their next clubs. It is a huge chance to bring in players who can help in the future without paying a transfer fee and only covering their wages. A long list of top players could choose their next adventure in just a few weeks. From Europe’s biggest clubs to those in Serie A, and including players no longer part of their current plans, there are plenty of opportunities on the market.
Here is the list of players whose contracts expire in 2027 and who can therefore sign, on a free transfer, in January for a new club.