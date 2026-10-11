Social media was recently gripped by a strange rumour claiming Vinicius Junior had been swapped for a lookalike. On the pitch, the Brazilian was busy producing something even more laughable. Once among the most mesmerising and influential players on the planet, he has become a shadow of himself, bearing no resemblance to the man who dragged Real Madrid to their European glories.



Last summer, Vinicius and Real Madrid chose to stick together, with a move to Arsenal firmly among the scenarios on the table. Back in August, we asked whether staying in Madrid served the Brazilian's future best, given he had already fulfilled most of his dreams with the Spanish giants, or whether a switch to the Gunners might let him become the main man in a different project.

Renew with Real or leave for Arsenal: what is the best decision for Vinicius Junior's future?









Vinicius chose to stay. He landed a huge contract running until 2032, yet the first weeks of the new season reopened the file in messier fashion. The renewal failed to end the debate over his standing in the team, and his faltering start left him exposed to the fans' criticism.

The worst scenarios are now looming: a drop in form, the anger of the supporters, and the loss of his starting place, all while the team struggles to find a balance between its stars.

So did both parties get the renewal wrong, or is it still too early to judge?



