Jose Riveiro, Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates and Cavin Johnson, Wandile Duba and Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer ChiefsGOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Where the Soweto Derby will be won or lost amid Orlando Pirates faltering and Kaizer Chiefs regaining winning form

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsFEATURESOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsCavin JohnsonJose RiveiroRelebohile MofokengEdmilson DoveEvidence MakgopaAshley Du PreezWandile Duba

On Saturday, the heavyweight clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will unfold as they vie for maximum points and bragging rights.

Both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi are competing for points as they strive to achieve their objective of clinching second place in the Premier Soccer League standings. 

The Sea Robbers missed an opportunity to claim the second spot in the standings during the midweek match when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Cape Town Spurs. On the other hand, the Glamour Boys bounced back to winning form with a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows. 

GOAL explores the key factors that will influence the outcome of the Soweto Derby.

Article continues below


Editors' Picks