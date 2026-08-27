Where can PSV and Feyenoord’s Champions League draw be watched live? What time is the draw and what is the pot allocation?

The draw for the Champions League league phase takes place on Thursday evening at 18:00. PSV and Feyenoord will then discover which eight clubs they will face in the coming months in the billion-euro competition. In this article, Voetbalzone lists the potential opponents for both clubs and where the draw will be shown.

This is an overview of all the teams in the Champions League league phase, the full pot allocation, the possible opponents for PSV and Feyenoord, and the match dates. The draw can be watched live on television and online from 18:00.