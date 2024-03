The former Cameroon coach has once again sparked debate with his Bafana Bafana selection for the upcoming international friendly matches.

Bafana Bafana are set to face Andorra and Algeria in international friendly matches slated for this March away in the North African country.

Hugo Broos has named his 32-man provisional squad for those friendlies and he will trim the selection to 23 players.

As usual, the Belgian's decisions have been questioned, sparking fierce debate on social media.