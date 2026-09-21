What surprises Cittadella, Ravenna and Sorrento are! But Brescia, Reggiana-Spezia and Bari are looming: the latest on Serie C

Cittadella are not only the best team in Serie C so far, but the best in Italy and one of the best in Europe: six wins from six matches so far, with 18 points collected, ten goals scored and just two conceded. Roberto Musso's Granata have already come through tough games, including the trip to Ospitaletto and the meeting with Juventus Under 23, without dropping a single point. A player at the club from 2000 to 2011, Musso then coached every level with the Patavini. Much of the credit goes to the goals of young Ukrainian midfielder Eduard Igantov, born in 2006 and developed in the youth academy, and to the experience of Paolucci, Falcinelli, Antonucci and Barberis, players who have also played in Serie A. Certainly among the best in the group, but not the favourites: that is Union Brescia, who are currently four points behind after two straight draws against Treviso and Trento, while the other surprise package in the section, Ospitaletto, currently fourth and led by striker Stefanoni, born in 2002 and on 3 goals so far, have just lost to Citta themselves. Arzignano are also going well, with goals and assists from the Nanni-Moretti pairing, alongside the confirmation of Alcione and Trento, third in the table, plus surprise packages Treviso and Dolomiti Bellunesi. Juventus Under 23, by contrast, are struggling, with three defeats and, before that, two straight draws. The Bianconeri have won only on the opening matchday, then collapsed. Novara, Pro Vercelli, Renate, have also disappointed, with the latter astonishingly bottom after two years of the play-offs, as are Folgore Caratese of Michele Criscitiello, director of Sportitalia, with just three points so far.