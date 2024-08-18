What’s next for former Kaizer Chiefs’ highest earner Keagan Dolly as ex-Bafana Bafana star's search for new club continues?

The Mamelodi Sundowns academy product's time with PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs has come to an end, and he is on the lookout for his next challenge.

Dolly closed the Amakhosi chapter after he was released by the club at the end of what was a disastrous season for the Soweto giants.

His stay in Naturena was not as fruitful as both he and the club would have hoped as he departed without making much of an impact on the field of play.

The silky winger from Westbury spent three years with the Glamour Boys with the club reportedly spending a fortune on the player’s salary.

Amakhosi, though, did not see a return on their investment as Dolly’s time in Naturena was dominated by injuries and inconsistency as a result.

As the PSL season is set to get underway next month, Dolly is one of the players yet to secure a new home as he looks to start a new chapter.

He came close to joining Tshwane giants SuperSport United a few weeks ago, however, the deal fell through and the 31-year-old remains a free agent.

Here, GOAL looks at the options that are available to the former Mamelodi Sundowns star, taking into consideration his “high” salary demands.

