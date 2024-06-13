What next for former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali? Agent reveals future plans

BackpagePixCeline AbrahamsWhat next for former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali? Agent reveals future plansPremier Soccer LeagueAndile JaliSwallows FCOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCMike Makaab has clarified the questions surrounding the future of the 34-year-old who last played for Swallows before his contract was terminated.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAgent provides update on JaliThe player is keen to find a clubJuly transfer window opens soon Article continues below