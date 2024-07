Mzansi fans share their mixed reactions after speculations that Amakhosi have failed in their bid to land one of their main transfer targets.

There are wide-spread reports that Kaizer Chiefs-linked Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana has agreed to join Tunisian outfit Esperance.

This is a massive blow to the Glamour Boys who had been heavily associated with the Sekhukhune United attacker.

A section of the Amakhosi supporters are unhappy that their club missed out, but some feel it is a blessing in disguise.

Have a look at their opinions as sampled by GOAL.