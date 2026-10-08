Jules Kounde's future is under intense scrutiny. The Barcelona and France defender has lost his place as a starter for both club and country, is going through a difficult spell in his career and Barcelona have reportedly put him up for sale. Several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, but the former Sevilla man will decide whether to start a new chapter as early as January or try to turn things around.
What has happened to Koundé? On the bench with Barcelona and France, he is on the market: where he could go, including in Italy
After making his name in Spain, Koundé drew interest from Europe's biggest clubs before Barcelona paid millions to sign him, snatching him away from Chelsea. He initially struggled in Catalonia, then nailed down a regular starting spot and found success after switching from the centre to the flank and settling in at right-back. Over the years he became a tactical weapon above all for Flick who, by keeping him deeper, could afford a more attacking line-up.
Now, though, his central role in the blaugrana project has started to fade. His minutes have dropped sharply and, given his hefty wages too, the club would not be against a profitable sale. Koundé had already been linked with possible moves abroad in previous windows, especially to the Premier League, but the time may now have come to open a new chapter in his adventure.
Meanwhile, he has also lost ground in Flick's pecking order, with the manager now relying instead on Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo. The new Bleus head coach, Zinedine Zidane, has called him up but largely kept him on the bench too, preferring Kalulu. Between club and country, in the last six matches, he has played only 90 minutes out of the 540 available, a situation that demands reflection.
According to SPORT, Jules Koundé has no intention of leaving Barcelona despite his reduced role. His aim remains to win back the starting place he has lost in the coming weeks and only if that does not happen could there be a development, which for now looks unlikely. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all made enquiries, but the player immediately sent those approaches back to the sender. The Catalans, meanwhile, have no intention of selling off cheaply one of their assets, who is also tied to the club by a contract, albeit a very hefty one worth 6.5 million a year, until 2030.
Should he open the door to a sale, a genuine bidding war would break out for Koundé. Italian teams could also join it, even if they are fully aware of the overwhelming financial power of their English rivals. A player like this would be especially useful to Inter and AC Milan , who have defensive gaps a quick player capable of operating both centrally and on the right, in both a back four and a back three, could fill.
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