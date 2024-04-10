Siphelele Ntshangase, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

What happened to ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Ntshangase? 'He believed he had touched the sky'

Richards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer League

His former coach Kosta Papic has explained where he thinks the promising star lost it amid high expectations of being a future Bafana Bafana star.

  • Ntshangase joined Chiefs mid-2017/18 season
  • But he struggled for game time
  • He has disappeared from the football scene now

