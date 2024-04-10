What happened to ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Ntshangase? 'He believed he had touched the sky'

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraWhat happened to ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Ntshangase? 'He believed he had touched the sky'Richards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueHis former coach Kosta Papic has explained where he thinks the promising star lost it amid high expectations of being a future Bafana Bafana star.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNtshangase joined Chiefs mid-2017/18 seasonBut he struggled for game timeHe has disappeared from the football scene now