The Sea Robbers maintained their winning momentum during their league opener against Chilli Boys and Rooyen was impressive on the day.

Deon van Rooyen made a move from Stellenbosch FC to Orlando Pirates in the current transfer window.

He had a great game during the club's win against Chippa United on Wednesday. This was his first appearance in the Buccaneers' colours in the league matches.

Fans had mixed reactions about the 27-year-old defender's performance. Here, GOAL gathered some of the best opinions.