The Soweto giants provided little joy for their fans, enduring more lows than highs throughout the 2023-24 season.

Chiefs wrapped up a truly disappointing season, ending with a 2-0 loss to relegated Cape Town Spurs.

The result sealed the Glamour Boys' worst-ever PSL campaign, marked by single-digit wins and a shocking 12 losses. Just to put things in perspective, Chiefs' nine league victories were only three more than Spurs, who struggled at the bottom all season long.

Finishing in 10th place, GOAL takes a closer look at the errors that led to this disastrous season.