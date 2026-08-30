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FBL-WC-2022-MATCH40-KSA-MEXAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

"We will be among the leading nations in the world": the first words of the new Saudi federation president

Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"... we have a great deal of work ahead of us"

Badr Al-Ruzaiza took charge of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Sunday after board elections were settled unopposed. It marks the start of a new phase. Both the incoming president and his predecessor stressed the importance of building on the progress of recent years and pushing Saudi football forward.

Al-Ruzaiza wasted no time after his unopposed election. He sent a direct message to Yasser Al-Misehal, who ends seven years as chairman of the board, thanking him for what the previous board delivered.

  • 7 years that were not easy

     Al-Ruzaiza spoke straight after his election: "I had not prepared any words, nor did I arrange anything, because I was keen on one thing, which is to say: thank you, Yasser Al-Misehal, you and your colleagues, seven years were not short," according to what was published by the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper account on X.

    His board wants to build on what has already been achieved and push Saudi football forward in the coming period. The financial backing enjoyed by Saudi sport, he stressed, remains a key factor in keeping the work going.

    Speaking to the Arriyadiyah newspaper, the new Saudi Federation president said: "Seven years were not easy on the previous board, and we thank our colleagues for what they offered and what they did during their past period."

    He added: "Today Saudi football is witnessing notable financial support from the leadership and the Ministry of Sport, and we hope to continue the achievements. Ahead of us are the Gulf Cup and the Asian Cup, and we are striving to win them both."

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  • Al-Ruzaiza spoke about the scale of the responsibilities awaiting his board, stressing that the next phase requires more work and development.

    He said: "We have a great deal of work ahead of us, and we are striving for more work and development, and for our sport to be at the forefront of the world's nations."

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    Badr Al-Ruzaiza leads the new board of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation as president, with Louay Mishabi as his deputy. Seven others join them as board members: Lamia bin Bahian, Fahd Al-Mansour, Salman Al-Sudairi, Thamer Al-Saadoun, Omar Al-Juraisi, Nicolas Coward and Gerard Roudy.

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