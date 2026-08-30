Al-Ruzaiza spoke straight after his election: "I had not prepared any words, nor did I arrange anything, because I was keen on one thing, which is to say: thank you, Yasser Al-Misehal, you and your colleagues, seven years were not short," according to what was published by the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper account on X.

His board wants to build on what has already been achieved and push Saudi football forward in the coming period. The financial backing enjoyed by Saudi sport, he stressed, remains a key factor in keeping the work going.

Speaking to the Arriyadiyah newspaper, the new Saudi Federation president said: "Seven years were not easy on the previous board, and we thank our colleagues for what they offered and what they did during their past period."

He added: "Today Saudi football is witnessing notable financial support from the leadership and the Ministry of Sport, and we hope to continue the achievements. Ahead of us are the Gulf Cup and the Asian Cup, and we are striving to win them both."

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