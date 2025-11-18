Getty Images Sport
'We overdid the party' - Norway coach apologises to Italy for boisterous celebration after 4-1 demolition of Gennaro Gattuso's side ended 28-year wait for World Cup return
Norway's historic win
Norway entered the decisive World Cup qualifier knowing they simply had to avoid a nine-goal defeat to secure automatic qualification, but they still aimed to finish the campaign strongly. Italy struck first, with Pio Esposito scoring in the ninth minute, giving the Azzurri a perfect start and raising faint hopes of an improbable comeback in the standings. Italy defended well in the first half, keeping Norway’s attack quiet, but the visitors grew into the game after the break.
Antonio Nusa equalised in the 63rd minute, shifting momentum firmly in Norway’s favour. Haaland then delivered a devastating two goal burst within two minutes, putting the match beyond Italy. Jorge Strand Larsen added a fourth to complete the rout. The match also saw a heated moment when Gianluca Mancini provoked Haaland, prompting Gianluigi Donnarumma to intervene.
Norway’s emphatic win sealed their place in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998. Norway coach Solbakken congratulated his young players on their historic achievement and believes they have ushered in a new era, saying: “There was a lot of pressure on this team, and these young players have managed to put that burden behind them. Now it's a new era for us.”
Solbakken's celebrations and apologies
In the post-match press conference, Solbakken spoke about Norway’s historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup and credited the strong culture and belief within the squad. He said: “There is a great culture in this team, everyone believed in this project and in this way of playing.”
Norway’s 4-1 win meant Italy finished second in their World Cup qualification group and will now have to go through the World play offs to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.
Solbakken could not contain his excitement and celebrated with the squad in the dressing room, but later admitted that the celebrations may have gone too far. He apologised to the Italian team and coach when he said “I sang and danced with the lads in the dressing room.”
“Perhaps we went a bit overboard with the celebrations in the end, and I apologised for that. They understood.”
Haaland, who scored a brace, was applauded by the San Siro crowd. Solbakken felt that the stadium, known for hosting some of football’s greatest forwards, recognised a future great.
"Haaland applauded at San Siro? That's how it is for the greats. Here, they've seen [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Sheva [Andriy Shevchenko], [Javier] Zanetti, [Ruud] Gullit, [Jurgen] Klinsmann," he said.
Italy's qualification scenario
Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso apologised to supporters after the heavy 4-1 defeat to Norway, admitting that his team “got everything wrong” in a match he described as being divided into two very different halves. He felt Italy played with control and structure in the first half, only to collapse after the break due to fear, fragility and poor game management. The loss means Italy must once again go through the pressure of the play offs, marking the third straight qualifying cycle in which they have been forced down this route. It is another difficult moment for a nation that has not appeared at a World Cup since 2014, a painful absence for a country with such rich footballing history. On Thursday, Italy will learn which opponent they will face in the crucial March play offs, a draw that will shape their hopes of returning to football’s biggest stage in 2026.
Gattuso's preparations
Norway can now look forward to playing in the 2026 World Cup, and Solbakken will hope to have Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard fully fit in time for the tournament. Meanwhile, Gattuso will analyse Italy’s defeat in detail and focus on addressing the team’s weaknesses. The Italy coach is expected to work on tactical adjustments and overall organisation as he aims to reduce Italy’s shortcomings before the crucial play offs.
