‘We got to pull up our socks’ - Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson holds team accountable for third consecutive PSL defeat

The Amakhosi mentor has sent a message to his players as they failed to secure maximum points in their Premier Soccer League match on Sunday.

Simphiwe Mcineka added to the Glamour Boys' woes as Richards Bay secured a 1-0 win on Sunday afternoon.

This result marked Chiefs’ third straight loss in the league and to make matters worse, the loss sees them remain in 10th place on the log standings.

Following the disappointing result, GOAL takes a look at what interim coach Cavin Johnson had to say, while also highlighting the views of Natal Rich Boys’ Vusumuzi Vilakazi, as his team are now eight points above the bottom of the log Cape Town Spurs.