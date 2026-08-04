According to the report published by AS newspaper on Tuesday, this is why a growing number of Spanish clubs are betting more heavily on keeping the talent already in their squads or coming through their academies.

She continued: "We have directed the financial fair play policy in La Liga towards this goal of retaining talent, so that the Premier League does not come and lure them away because of the strict restrictions on the salary cap. We have allowed players' contracts to be renewed and their salaries to be increased during the season even if they exceed the spending cap, provided they make up the difference the following season. As for youth academies, if a player emerges and it becomes necessary to sign a contract with him, he can be registered without any problem. Clubs try to retain talent and provide them with good salary conditions."

"This is a point of view we always try to make clear," she added. "La Liga investing less money than other leagues does not mean it is doing badly. If we have the talent in our ranks, why spend money on a player who is no better than them? For us, the problem would be being unable to retain this talent."

Expectations, she says, will always drive movement. "Because of players' expectations, there will always be movement. This is undeniable. But no one questions the appeal of joining La Liga. No fee was paid for Mbappé's transfer. The same goes for Lamine and Pedri. For us, spending in the transfer market is not an indicator of whether La Liga is doing well or not."