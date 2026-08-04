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"We did not pay a single euro to sign Mbappe": La Liga rages against the madness of the Premier League

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Strongly worded warning: La Liga reveals its plans to counter price inflation

La Liga clubs are pressing on with their summer business, but the league has sounded a warning: the spiralling spending of Premier League clubs is creating a new reality, one that could drive up player prices and make deals harder to close.

By the end of the current window, La Liga expects its clubs to have spent around 800 million euros. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are leading the charge.

  • Stages of the bubble's creation: price inflation

    Marta Alonso, deputy director general for institutional affairs at the "La Liga" association, explained that the competition's clubs have become more active than in previous seasons. Real Madrid and Barcelona, whose financial situation has improved, are leading the market movement alongside a number of other clubs.

    The spending policy in the English Premier League has inflated player prices, Alonso warned, with English clubs now paying transfer fees and wages that exceed market value. She believes this has created a "bubble" that will affect the rest of Europe's leagues.

    Premier League clubs are supposed to spend around 1.6 billion euros in line with their revenues, she added, yet they have blown well past that. Their outlay has already hit 1.865 billion euros according to the "Transfermarkt" website, with a month still remaining until the transfer window closes.

    For Spanish clubs, the knock-on effects are clear. Alonso stressed that they will be forced to pay larger sums to sign players, while finding it harder to attract talent from England. Holding on to their own local players will also become tougher in the face of the English clubs' financial power.

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  • Destroying the market and the alternative plan

    On spending, Barcelona have laid out around 110 million euros on Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Bisseck. Real Madrid's outlay came to nearly 100 million euros, bringing in Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Espie alongside the free transfers of Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konaté, with work continuing on deals for Rodri and Diomande.

    Atlético Madrid, by contrast, spent around 102 million euros on Morten Hjulmand, Lee Kang-in and Alejandro Grimaldo. Other clubs made their presence felt too. Real Betis invested 14.5 million euros after qualifying for the Champions League, and Getafe spent 19 million euros after reaching the Europa Conference League.

    La Liga pointed out that Spanish top-flight clubs have so far spent around 400 million euros, half the value expected across the current summer.

    Clubs will split into two camps, the league believes: those able to keep pace with rising prices and those facing financial difficulties. Some sides will turn to alternative solutions, investing in their academies or hunting for low-cost deals.

    Alonso stressed that the huge spending at Premier League clubs is no real investment but the destruction of the market. Paying hundreds of millions for players whose real value it does not reflect, he argued, is like buying a house for three million euros when its actual value does not exceed half a million.

  • Mbappé and the appeal of La Liga? The weapon of talent faces the money of the Premier League

    According to the report published by AS newspaper on Tuesday, this is why a growing number of Spanish clubs are betting more heavily on keeping the talent already in their squads or coming through their academies.

    She continued: "We have directed the financial fair play policy in La Liga towards this goal of retaining talent, so that the Premier League does not come and lure them away because of the strict restrictions on the salary cap. We have allowed players' contracts to be renewed and their salaries to be increased during the season even if they exceed the spending cap, provided they make up the difference the following season. As for youth academies, if a player emerges and it becomes necessary to sign a contract with him, he can be registered without any problem. Clubs try to retain talent and provide them with good salary conditions."

    "This is a point of view we always try to make clear," she added. "La Liga investing less money than other leagues does not mean it is doing badly. If we have the talent in our ranks, why spend money on a player who is no better than them? For us, the problem would be being unable to retain this talent."

    Expectations, she says, will always drive movement. "Because of players' expectations, there will always be movement. This is undeniable. But no one questions the appeal of joining La Liga. No fee was paid for Mbappé's transfer. The same goes for Lamine and Pedri. For us, spending in the transfer market is not an indicator of whether La Liga is doing well or not."

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  • The additional costs of the bubble

    Big talents keep succumbing to the lure of a move abroad, and English money in particular. Alonso addressed exactly that in an interview with AS: "This is natural. Only 11 players can play on the pitch. The problem will be in the departure of players and our inability to replace them with the same level. That is the explanation. Competition has increased in the Premier League, and it is astonishing in the second division. In Europe, there will be years in which we win a competition and others in which we do not win... but that will not be because of fair play."

    AS drew their own conclusion: "The Spanish transfer market will be a long one, and there will be two ways to confront English extravagance. The first is the way of the major clubs, which will be able to make signings and compete in the market, while trying to negotiate to avoid the excessive costs caused by the market 'bubble', and the second is the way of the clubs that will try to protect their talents from the English threat, while producing a new batch of promising young players."

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