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Adhe Makayasa

'We can't always be good!' - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe vents frustration over football's 'era of excessive consumption'

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
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Kylian Mbappe has suggested that football's current "era of excessive consumption" is making it impossible for elite players to maintain peak performance. The Real Madrid superstar expressed his deep gratitude for his career but admitted that expectations have become unrealistic at the top level.

  • Packed schedule

    The 26-year-old forward has become the latest high-profile figure to voice concerns over the increasingly congested global fixture list. With the expansion of the World Cup, the European Championship, and a revamped Champions League format, top-level players now face up to ten additional matches per season compared to previous years. Despite his immense pride in representing Los Blancos, Mbappe suggested that talent alone is no longer sufficient to navigate the physical and mental toll of the modern game.

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    Mbappe expresses gratitude

    In an insightful interview with GQ Espana, the France international began by reflecting on the immense privilege of his position.

    Mbappe said: “For me, it’s like a gift from God. To have the opportunity to live my passion, to play the best matches, to be at the best club in the world. I am always very grateful to be on the pitch, to get up every morning to do what makes me happy. I love being on the pitch, and feeling like I’m standing on the best ground in the world, in a country that, football-wise, is one of the best in the world.”

  • The cost of a busy calendar

    The Madrid talisman went on to lament the difficulty of maintaining elite levels amidst a relentless schedule, he added: “These days, talent isn’t enough. What makes the difference is consistency. We are in an era of excessive consumption. We can’t always be good and deliver the show people expected.”

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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Champions League mission in Munich

    Madrid travel to the Allianz Arena this Wednesday facing a daunting 2-1 first-leg deficit against Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final tie. Mbappe, who boasts a staggering 45 goal contributions this term, remains a doubt after suffering a significant facial injury during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Girona. If fit, the Frenchman will aim to become the first player to score 10 away goals in a single European campaign and help Real complete a memorable comeback.

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