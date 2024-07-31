Waves of change: Will Orlando Pirates take advantage of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs' technical team alterations & rule the PSL in the 2024/25 season?

An opportunity exists for Pirates to take advantage of the cracks and leaks that are showing in Sundowns and Chiefs' technical teams.

The PSL never fails to surprise when it comes to the chopping and changing of coaches, as Chippa United elevated Kwanele Kopo from a joint head coach role to that of a sole leader, while his former partner, Thabo September has been named the club's new assistant. Marumo Gallants also rung changes in their ranks.

The biggest shock was when Mamelodi Sundowns let go of Rhulani Mokwena, and so after, announced the return of Steve Komphela who is the senior coach. As though that was not enough, Romain Folz was added to the fold as the club's assistant to Manqoba Mngqithi, who is understood to be the interim head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs also appointed a new head coach in Tunisia-born Nasreddine Nabi. With all of these changes happening in the PSL, Orlando Pirates are among the few sides who have made little or no alternations in their teams. Here, GOAL looks at how the Buccaneers might have an advantage over their rivals.