Getty Images Sport
WATCH: USMNT's Christian Pulisic pounces on Yann Sommer spill to fire AC Milan’s derby winner against Inter
- Getty Images Sport
Securing Milan advantage
Pulisic delivered the decisive moment in the Derby della Madonnina, scoring in the 54th minute to send AC Milan to a 1–0 win over Inter Milan. The goal capped a blistering counterattack orchestrated by Massimiliano Allegri’s side, beginning with a crucial midfield interception from Youssouf Fofana. The Frenchman released Alexis Saelemaekers on the right, and the Belgian’s powerful strike forced Yann Sommer into a save he couldn’t push clear, allowing the alert Pulisic to finish from close range.
The goal marks Pulisic’s seventh in all competitions this season and his fifth in Serie A, continuing his excellent form since returning from injury.
Watch the goal
- AFP
Allegri's tactical approach pays dividends
Allegri's decision to deploy a 3-5-2 formation with Pulisic and Leão as a front two has proven effective thus far despite Internazionale dominating the opening minutes of the second half. The home side for the derby, the Rossoneri were under the cosh prior to Pulisic’s goal. The match itself leaned in favour of the Nerazzurri, with Inter hitting the woodwork twice in the first half through Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martínez, the latter denied by an exceptional save from Mike Maignan.
- AFP
Milan rivals set for season-long battle
Sunday’s result could have significant implications for the Serie A title race. The victory lifts AC Milan to 25 points, putting them just two behind league leaders Napoli and level with Roma. Inter, meanwhile, remain on 24 points and drop to fourth place - only their third league defeat of the season.
With the table so tight, the derby result could prove pivotal in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive title races in recent years.
Advertisement