WATCH: Soweto Derby strikes, who did it better - Ashley Du Preez, Monnapule Saleng or Thabiso Lebitso?

GOALSeth WillisWATCH: Soweto Derby strikes, who did it better - Ashley Du Preez, Monnapule Saleng or Thabiso Lebitso?Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsAshley Du PreezMonnapule SalengOrlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are battling for the bragging rights in the 180th Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThe two rivals came into the match separated by a point Both Soweto giants are chasing a Caf Champions League slot Some brilliant goals scored