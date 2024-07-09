Watch out Steve Komphela, Manqoba Mngqithi & Co, Flemming Berg steers the ship at Mamelodi Sundowns!

The Brazilians' official has become a hot topic amid the departure of Rhulani Mokwena from the club.

Fingers have been pointed at the club's sporting director Flemming Berg for influencing Mokwena’s departure from Sundowns. However, the club dismissed these rumours, stating that the board made the decision based on the club's objectives and expectations, without the recommendation of any individual associated with the Tshwane giants.

Despite the official statement, it appears that Berg has significant influence over club decisions. With Steve Komphela returning to the Brazilians as senior coach alongside Manqoba Mngqithi, GOAL explores the areas where Berg's input might impact the technical team’s decisions.