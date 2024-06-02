Relebohile Mofokeng & Themba Zwane GFXBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

WATCH: Has Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane just anointed Orlando Pirates' rising star Relebohile Mofokeng?

After Patrick Maswanganyi was largely touted as Mshishi's successor, the narrative has now shifted to the Buccaneers teenage sensation.

  • Mofokeng overshadowed Zwane in Nedbank Cup final
  • The two embraced after the game
  • Zwane was seemingly passing notes to Mofokeng
