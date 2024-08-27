Want-away Al Ahly star Percy Tau refuses to answer desperate Kaizer Chiefs calls amid Wydad AC speculations
The 30-year-old Red Devils attacker is seemingly not keen on joining the desperate Glamour Boys despite hinting he will leave the Red Devils.
- Tau might not be at Al Ahly next season
- He has been linked to Chiefs, Saudi clubs, and Wydad Casablanca
- The Bafana international snubs Amakhosi calls