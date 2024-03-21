Wandile Duba, Shandre Campbell, Relebohile Mofokeng & other youngsters in line to take over the baton at Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos has to line up a few youngsters to prepare them for future key roles at Bafana Bafana.

When Hugo Broos arrived in South Africa as Bafana Bafana head coach, he was taken aback by how many teams had older players, but now the Belgian mentor is pleased to see the inclusion of younger players.

Be that as it may, Broos has been cautious of blooding in the youngsters as he went for the tried and tested in most of his squad, with the exception of Oswin Appollis who forced his way into the 2023 Afcon squad.

However, some key members of Broos' team have more playing days behind them than ahead and it is time for the Bafana mentor to lay out his succession plan.

Here, GOAL looks at the pool of young players that Broos can tap into as potential replacements of certain Bafana stars.