'Vitoria must come to Kaizer Chiefs with Salah & Ronaldo! But Kaizer Jr. will announce Sheppard as new coach assisted by Khumalo' - Fans

The former Egypt coach has been linked with the vacant post at Amakhosi but most Glamour Boys fans are not convinced he will take over.

A league title winner with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Rui Vitoria has been linked with the vacant coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 54-year-old is the latest coach to be associated with the Glamour Boys after the likes of celebrated South African tactician Pitso Mosimane.

However, the supporters feel Vitoria might be too expensive for the Soweto giants, while others believe Dillon Sheppard or someone else might be handed the post.

Have a look at what GOAL readers think.