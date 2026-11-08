Poli Rincón, the former Real Madrid player, has hailed the remarkable improvement in Jude Bellingham's game, arguing that his current role behind Kylian Mbappé gives him a significant edge. At the same time, he voiced his concern over what might happen once Vinícius Júnior returns to the starting line-up.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the Royal side's standout leaders this season. He's become a clear barometer of where Real Madrid are at on the pitch.

That showed again against Valencia. He posed a major threat going forward, never shirked his defensive duties and played his part in yesterday's important 3-0 win.

For Rincón, the Englishman's ability to roam across wide areas and chip in at both ends of the pitch reflects the quality of the team's performance. He also praised the position Bellingham occupies under José Mourinho.

Speaking on "Cadena COPE" radio during the Valencia match, the former Real Madrid man said: "Bellingham is at his best when he plays behind Mbappé, with spaces available and his ability to turn, but what causes fear is what will happen when Vinícius returns."

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