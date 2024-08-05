'Vilakazi is better than Maswanganyi, just that he is a teenager! Tito's attitude is questionable, he must stop being Mshishi' - Fans

South Africans react to comparisons between the Amakhosi youngster and the Sea Robbers midfielder.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye recently claimed Mfundo Vilakazi can hit greater heights only if he emulates Orlando Pirates attacker Patrick Maswanganyi.

Vilakazi was recently criticised by Young Africans star Stephane Aziz Ki for showboating when his team was trailing in the Toyota Cup fixture.

A section of Mzansi fans insist the Glamour Boys teenager has room for improvement, and should be given a chance. However, some feel this should not be the case.

Have a look at their arguments as compiled by GOAL.

