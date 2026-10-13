Barcelona turned a deficit into a rout at Galatasaray on Tuesday evening, winning 4-1 in the second round of the Champions League league phase. The Catalans tore into their hosts after the break, with young star Lamine Yamal making the difference through his movement and decisive passing.

Alexey Batrakov put Galatasaray ahead in the 28th minute before Joao Cancelo levelled for Barcelona on 43 to send the sides in at 1-1. Fermin Lopez made it two in the 50th minute. Anthony Gordon struck three minutes later, and substitute Karim Adeyemi completed the four in the 66th.

That win takes Barcelona to six points and a second victory in the league phase, a strong start to their continental campaign. Galatasaray, beaten in both their opening matches, are still waiting for a point.