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Manchester City v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: widespread mockery of Manchester City's stadium: and they want to compete with Real Madrid!

Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Manchester City
AEK Athens
Champions League
E. Maresca
Real Madrid
England
Greece
Italy
Spain

A embarrassing scene at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City thrashed AEK Athens on Tuesday evening in the third round of the Champions League league phase. The talk afterwards, though, turned to the empty seats at the Etihad Stadium, which was only two-thirds full.

Ongoing renovation works have left the Etihad with a capacity of 61,038. Yet the official attendance against AEK came to just 40,024, according to the Mirror.

The newspaper said: "This was not surprising, as the match often saw empty blue seats.

City had played three home matches in seven days, following their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and their win over Ipswich.

AEK Athens hardly rank among the favourites, and City were expected to cruise. They duly did, winning 5-1 thanks to a Phil Foden hat-trick and goals from Elliot Anderson and Rayan Cherki.


Read also: A gamble that threatens Barcelona's prestige: Flick pays the price for his Clasico calculations at the Parc des Princes

  • Maresca comments

    Enzo Maresca, the team's manager, showed no concern about the attendance, and told reporters after the match: "I think the attendance at the stadium was good. In the last match against Ipswich they were full of enthusiasm, and next week there are two matches against Brighton, and I have no doubt the atmosphere will be great once again."

    Manchester City fans protested recently after an independent commission returned a guilty verdict, one that now threatens the club's place in the Premier League. City have lodged an appeal. A heavy points deduction and relegation both remain on the table.

    Read also: An earthquake beyond relegation: Manchester City facing an unprecedented threat

  • Widespread mockery: competing with Real Madrid's revenues?

    Footage from the Etihad Stadium spread across social media, sparking a wave of mockery.

    Fans revived the familiar stereotype that Manchester City can't fill their stadium, even on the biggest European nights.

    According to Tribuna, one supporter wrote sarcastically: "Ladies and gentlemen, this is a Champions League match."

    Others piled in on the sea of empty seats. "It's unbelievable how empty it is in here..." one wrote.

    A third added: "And yet they still try to convince us that they can compete with Real Madrid in terms of revenue."

    One fan went for the pun, blending "empty" with the Etihad: "Simply put, this is the Emptyhad."

    Read also: "Don't shower here": fears of deadly bacteria terrify Dortmund at Baku's stadium

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