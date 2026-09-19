Mikel Arteta tried to change the shape of his side with a raft of substitutions. On came Viktor Gyokeres for Martin Odegaard in the 73rd minute, then Eberechi Eze replaced Christos Tzolis, before Max Dowman came on for Bukayo Saka in the 81st minute.

Arsenal dominated the ball after the break, 62 per cent of it, yet fashioned nothing from it.

Kai Havertz almost pulled one back in the 78th minute. He broke through on goal after a pass from Gyokeres, but Bart Verbruggen saved his weak effort.

Brighton, by contrast, kept threatening. They nearly added a fourth when David Raya saved from Matt O'Riley in the 87th minute, and moments later Malick Yalcouye rattled the crossbar.