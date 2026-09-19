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Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: The title holder out of the picture! Brighton humiliate Arsenal and teach them a harsh lesson

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal
Premier League
England

Heavy defeat: first loss raises questions about Arteta's side!

Brighton tore Arsenal apart on Saturday, running out 3-0 winners in the fifth round of the Premier League. They toyed with the reigning champions' defence and turned the contest into a rout, handing Arsenal their first defeat of the season and ending a perfect run of four straight wins.

This was no narrow slip. Arsenal looked desperately weak in defence and physically off the pace, their midfield and back line unable to live with Brighton's speed and movement. The hosts were sharper and better organised, punishing the gaps and mistakes again and again.

  • Clear confusion: Arsenal struggle badly

    Pascal Groß opened the scoring for Brighton in the 31st minute. He collected the ball outside the penalty area, set himself and fired, with Arsenal's defenders backing off and offering no pressure whatsoever.



    Charalampos Kostoulas, 19, doubled the hosts' lead in the 45th minute. Brighton went in two goals to the good at the break, with Arsenal unable to match the tempo and lacking any cutting edge in midfield and up front.



    The hosts kept their foot down after the interval. Chema Andrés made it three in the 57th minute, leaving Arsenal in deep trouble and any route back into the game looking a distant hope.


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  • Arsenal dominate possession while Brighton threaten

    Mikel Arteta tried to change the shape of his side with a raft of substitutions. On came Viktor Gyokeres for Martin Odegaard in the 73rd minute, then Eberechi Eze replaced Christos Tzolis, before Max Dowman came on for Bukayo Saka in the 81st minute.

    Arsenal dominated the ball after the break, 62 per cent of it, yet fashioned nothing from it.

    Kai Havertz almost pulled one back in the 78th minute. He broke through on goal after a pass from Gyokeres, but Bart Verbruggen saved his weak effort.

    Brighton, by contrast, kept threatening. They nearly added a fourth when David Raya saved from Matt O'Riley in the 87th minute, and moments later Malick Yalcouye rattled the crossbar.

  • Brighton hold on to their win

    Arsenal threw everything at it late on but couldn't find a way back. Brighton held firm to the final whistle, sealing a deserved 3-0 win with a performance that laid bare the Gunners' failings physically, technically and defensively.

    The result lifted Brighton to 10 points and up to third for now. Arsenal stay on 12 points in second, level with Manchester City but behind on goal difference.

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