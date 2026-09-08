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Ahmad Salah

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Video: The contrast between Mbappe and his brother on the night of the champions: from peak brilliance to collapse

Lille vs Real Betis
Lille
Real Betis
Champions League
Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
E. Mbappe
K. Mbappe
Spain
Italy
France

Does he deserve a sending-off?

Kylian and Ethan Mbappé wrote contrasting chapters on the same night in the UEFA Champions League. The elder brother shone for Real Madrid against Inter Milan. The younger caught the eye with Lille against Real Betis, only for his night to take an unexpected turn.

Kylian struck early in the clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan. He pounced on a defensive error in the 14th minute and fired past the Italian side to open the scoring, handing Los Blancos the lead at the start of their Champions League league phase campaign.

That goal took Mbappé to 71 in the UEFA Champions League, according to Opta, drawing him level with Raúl González and into the competition's top five scorers of all time.

  • Football's twists and turns: Ethan from the height of joy to collapse

    In the other match, Ethan Mbappé wasted no time making his mark for Lille against Real Betis. He surged forward in the 12th minute and set up the opener for team-mate Ojeda, whipping in a perfect cross to the far post that the Japanese forward turned into the net.

    The game soon shifted, though. Real Betis rallied to turn their deficit into a 3-2 lead, having drawn level at 2-2 before the Spanish side struck their third in the 53rd minute.

    Three minutes later, disaster. Mbappé saw red in the 56th minute, a harsh end to his first European appearance. In the space of 44 minutes, he had gone from setting up Lille's goal to leaving his side a man down just as they chased a way back into the match.

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  • Early punishment for the youngest representative of France's clubs

    According to the Opta network, "Ethan Mbappé today made his first assist in the UEFA Champions League", helping to open the scoring against Betis.


    Brother Kylian Mbappé grabbed his first goal of the season in the competition too, a statement of intent as he sets his sights on retaining the top-scorer crown for the "big-eared trophy".

    Opta added: "Ethan Mbappé (19 years and 253 days) is the youngest player representing a French club to be sent off in the UEFA Champions League".


    The Mister Chip account chipped in: "The Mbappé family have recorded 97 direct contributions in the UEFA Champions League (96 for Kylian and 1 for Ethan) and one sending off (0 for Kylian and 1 for Ethan)".

    Read also: He warned him about one opponent: former Barcelona star says this is the year of Flick's team

  • Does he deserve to be sent off?

    Spanish network Archivo VAR examined Ethan Mbappe's sending-off and said: "The video assistant referee (VAR) technology used the magnifying glass in the Lille and Real Betis match. Ethan Mbappe struck Natan with his elbow after the defender said something to him".



    They added: "This is a blatant error. A yellow card for the defender for provoking him, and a sending-off for the French player for his aggression".

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