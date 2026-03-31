VIDEO: Ricardo Quaresma picks Lamine Yamal ahead of both Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland as he decides between world's top players

Speaking to GOALat the NYC Kit Release, in association with PUMA Football, Quaresma was tasked with a "winner stays on" quiz featuring the elite of world football. Initially, Manchester City striker Haaland was the undisputed king of the list. The Portuguese, famous for his technical flair, consistently backed the Premier League's most clinical finisher over several world-class peers.

Haaland’s streak seemed unbreakable as he dismissed Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Even creative sparks like Pedri and Florian Wirtz couldn't sway Quaresma's loyalty to the prolific number nine during the opening rounds of the exercise.