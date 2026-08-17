Ruben Neves dragged Al-Hilal through a tricky night. The Portugal midfielder led them to victory over Al-Raed and a place in the round of 16 of the King's Cup, stepping up to settle matters after "the Boss" had laboured well below expectations.

Facing Al-Raed on Monday evening in the round of 32, Al-Hilal leaned heavily on Neves to clear the hurdle. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot, then returned in the closing minutes to add a superb second and set his side on the road to the next round.