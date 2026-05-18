VIDEO: Lionel Messi gestures to Inter Miami fans protesting over players' lack of 'respect' during MLS win over Portland Timbers

Inter Miami finally secured their first home victory at their new Nu Stadium on Sunday night, defeating the Portland Timbers 2-0, but the milestone was overshadowed by a visible rift between the players and the club’s most ardent supporters. La Familia, the collective of Miami’s supporters' groups, staged a silent protest for the first 85 minutes of the match, leaving the usually vibrant stands devoid of the typical drums, flags, and chants that define the South Florida atmosphere.

The group is reportedly frustrated with a perceived lack of "respect" from the roster. Members of the group claimed that following the first four matches at the new venue, players have consistently ignored the stands and headed straight for the locker room. "The players have shown no respect to La Familia, have not come to our stand after the games when we have guys come in as early as 11 a.m. to set up our tailgate and set up our flags inside the stadium," said JC Aviles of the Southern Legion, per Miami Herald. "Not to mention, we sing our hearts out for 90-plus minutes. The only player that came to say hi was Noah Allen and everyone else goes straight to the locker room. Not cool!"

The tension peaked in the 85th minute when the supporters finally broke their silence with a pointed message. A section of the crowd began chanting in Spanish: "Players, salute your fans, acknowledge your people, who ask nothing else of you!" The demand did not seem to sit well with eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who appeared to aim a disapproving gesture to the stands.