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Video: Italy returns to spoil Zidane's night with France after 20 years!

France vs Italy
France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A
Z. Zidane
France
Italy

A huge shock for Zizo

France and Italy shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw this Friday evening, meeting again in the third round of the UEFA Nations League. The night carried extra weight: Zinedine Zidane was back facing the Italian national team, this time from off the pitch.

The result lifted France to seven points and kept them top of Group One. Italy climbed to four points in third, the Azzurri hauling themselves level once more after falling a goal behind.

  • Oyelesi opens the scoring: Italy respond quickly

    The first half ended goalless. Michael Olise broke the deadlock in the 55th minute to put France ahead, the hosts having pressed and probed throughout as they looked to turn their dominance into chances.

    The lead didn't last. Alessandro Bastoni dragged Italy level in the 68th minute, winning the ball superbly before driving forward and lashing it into the net to level the contest.

    Bastoni's strike lit the game up. Both sides traded blows in search of a second that would settle the three points, with both goalkeepers producing brilliant saves in the decisive moments.


  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-ITAAFP

    Donnarumma and Maignan shine: chances keep coming

    France almost regained the lead more than once. The most dangerous attempt fell to Ousmane Dembélé, who nearly beat Donnarumma, but the Italian goalkeeper shone to deny the hosts a second goal.

    Dembélé was not the only threat. Doué unleashed a powerful shot that almost put France ahead, only for Donnarumma to produce another fine stop and keep Italy's hopes of a result alive.

    Up the other end, Moise Kean nearly grabbed a second for Italy, but Maignan timed his intervention perfectly with a magnificent save. He denied the Azzurri the chance to turn the game on its head, and the match finished level.

    Read also: Son of Morocco legend rejects the Atlas Lions for France

  • Italy spoils Zidane's night: memories of 2006 return

    The draw handed Zinedine Zidane a night loaded with history. This was his first meeting with Italy since the 2006 World Cup final, when the sides drew 1-1 in Berlin before the Azzurri lifted the trophy on penalties.

    That night ranks among the cruellest of Zidane's playing career. He was sent off in extra time for headbutting Italian defender Marco Materazzi, trudging off the pitch in his final appearance in a France shirt.

    Nearly 20 years on, Italy stamped their authority on Zidane once again, though in a very different way. They denied France the chance to celebrate and clung to a draw, souring part of the special evening Zidane had been waiting for against the team tied to the most contentious moments of his career.

    The contest finished without a winner. Italy pocketed a precious point, and Zidane's night was once more bound up with the Azzurri, a scene that stirred memories of the Berlin final. The details differed this time, between one stadium and another, and between Zidane the player and the Zidane now living it all from a different seat.

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UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
UEFA Nations League A
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR