VIDEO: Gabriel Martinelli produces lovely arrowed finish after Endrick assist as Brazil seal win over Croatia to boost World Cup hopes
Ancelotti's changes pay off
Ancelotti’s decision to make six changes revitalised a Brazil side seeking redemption after their recent stumble against France. Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha combined brilliantly to set up Danilo Santos for the opener, though Croatia briefly threatened a comeback through Lovro Majer. However, late strikes from Igor Thiago and a stunning finish from Martinelli -expertly assisted by the teenage sensation Endrick - ultimately ensured a deserved 3-1 victory.
Watch the clip
Ancelotti praises tactical depth
Following the final whistle, Ancelotti praised the impact of his younger contingent for providing much-needed tactical variety, stating: "I’m very happy with the younger players. They took their opportunity and gave us more options. Thiago did well, Endrick did well, Danilo did well."
Brentford striker Thiago echoed this sentiment after scoring his first goal for the Selecao: "I want to thank the coach for the opportunity. Scoring my first goal for Brazil is unforgettable."
- Getty Images Sport
Final countdown to June
Brazil now enter a critical period before their Group C opener against Morocco on June 13, with the final 26-man squad set to be confirmed on May 18. Preparations will conclude with two high-profile friendlies against Panama and Egypt, which will be essential for integrating returning starters and refining defensive transitions. Facing a World Cup group that also includes Haiti and Scotland, Ancelotti must ensure his team finds a consistent rhythm to maintain their momentum throughout the tournament.