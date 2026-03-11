VIDEO: Filip Jorgensen has a disaster! Chelsea goalkeeper gifts PSG embarrassing goal as Vitinha's cheeky lob sends French side on way to victory

The Champions League round of 16 first leg delivered an absolute classic in the French capital, though it ended in despair for Chelsea. Paris Saint-Germain and the Blues traded relentless blows in a highly entertaining encounter that showcased lethal attacking football. Bradley Barcola opened the scoring early on, but Malo Gusto responded for the visitors shortly after.

The pendulum continued to swing as Ousmane Dembele restored the Parisian advantage before the break, only for Enzo Fernandez to brilliantly equalise in the 57th minute. At 2-2, the momentum seemed evenly balanced, and Chelsea appeared entirely capable of securing a priceless away result against Luis Enrique's formidable attacking unit before disaster struck.