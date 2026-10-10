Al-Hilal refused to let Al-Ittihad enjoy the equaliser. Ollie Watkins restored his side's lead in the 30th minute, pouncing on a loose ball to turn their attacking superiority into a second goal.
The England striker underlined his growing influence with the leaders. He had created the opener before taking matters into his own hands.
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Al-Ittihad came out fighting after the break, chasing a leveller. Steven Bergwijn almost delivered it in the 50th minute, lashing a powerful effort just past the left post.
They kept pressing for a way back in, yet Al-Hilal held firm and stayed a threat every time they worked the ball into attacking areas.
Simon Boabre nearly stretched the lead in the 58th minute, rattling the crossbar with a fierce drive. Somerville then made it three in the 64th, firing into the left corner past Rajkovic to hand his side a commanding advantage and leave Al-Ittihad with a mountain to climb in the time that remained.