Video: "checkmate" and Salah's mask: Trabzonspor taunt Besiktas with fiery messages

Trabzonspor beat Besiktas on Monday, and they made sure the win carried a message. Egyptian star Mohamed Salah led the way, and the result reopened old wounds.

Ozan Tufan and Mohamed Salah struck as Trabzonspor won 2-0, with the team continuing to shine under German head coach Thomas Reis.

Besiktas had opened official talks with Salah last summer, ahead of Trabzonspor, but the two parties never reached an agreement. The club's president then stirred controversy by claiming they had never wanted Salah in the first place, insisting that head coach Vincenzo Italiano had no desire to complete the deal.