Goal.com
Live
Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Video: Al-Nasr extend their lead at the top of the Roshen League on the night of Ronaldo’s return

Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Nassr FC
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star leads Al-Ittihad to defeat Al-Najma

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al-Nassr, led his team to a thrilling 5-2 victory over Al-Najma on Friday evening in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League, after an outstanding performance that played a key role in securing the win for ‘Al-Alamy’.

With this result, Al-Nassr have taken their tally to 70 points at the top of the Roshen League table, extending their lead over second-placed Al-Hilal to six points, ahead of “The Leader” facing Al-Taawoun tomorrow, Saturday, in the same round.

Al-Nassr’s four goals were scored by Abdullah Al-Hamdan (45+8), Sadio Mané (brace: 45+9 and 90+5), and Cristiano Ronaldo (brace: (56’ and 73’), whilst Al-Najma’s two goals were scored by Rakan Rajeh (44’) and Filipe Cardoso (47’).

  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The return of Cristiano Ronaldo

    The match saw Cristiano Ronaldo return to action for Al-Nassr after a 34-day absence.

    Ronaldo had missed the last two matches in the Roshen League due to a hamstring injury, before recovering and Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus deciding to include him in the starting line-up.

    Read also... Following in the footsteps of Real Madrid and United... Ronaldo makes history with Al-Nassr

    The Portuguese legend made a striking return, scoring a superb brace against the visitors to lead his team to the top of the table.


    • Advertisement
  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A constant threat

    Al-Nasr started the match strongly and threatened Al-Najma’s goal with a shot from their striker, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, which went just wide of the left post.

    In the 17th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo unleashed a powerful shot, which was saved by Al-Najma’s goalkeeper, resulting in a corner.

    In the 27th minute, Ronaldo threatened Al-Najma’s goal again after receiving a pass inside the penalty area, only for the ball to be blocked by the opposition defenders.

    Croatian Marcelo Brozović fired a powerful shot in the 34th minute, but it went wide of Al-Nassr’s right-hand post.

    Just a minute later, Ronaldo received a pass from Senegalese Sadio Mané, which put him one-on-one with Al-Najma’s goalkeeper, but he shot straight at him.


  • Al-Najma stuns Al-Nasr

    Amid fierce pressure from Al-Nasr, Al-Najma managed to catch the home side off guard, scoring the opening goal through Rakan Rajeh in the 44th minute of the first half.

    Rajeh’s goal came after he received a superb pass inside the penalty area, which he converted into the net, taking advantage of Brazilian goalkeeper Pinto’s rush off his line to slot the ball home.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Al-Nasr beat Al-Najma in 86 seconds

    Al-Nasr decided to punish their visitors Al-Najma by scoring two superb goals in just 86 seconds, courtesy of Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Sadio Mané, following a truly outstanding performance.

    Al-Nasr decided to punish the visitors in just 86 seconds, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan equalising in the eighth minute of stoppage time.



    This is Al-Hamdan’s fourth goal for Al-Nassr across all competitions, comprising three in the Roshen League and a solitary goal in the AFC Champions League 2.

    Senegalese star Sadio Mané returned to score a superb goal with a rocket of a shot, cutting in from the left and firing the ball into the net less than a minute later.

    Mané found the back of the net again after a 34-day goal drought, his last goal having come in the match against Al-Fayha on 28 February.


  • The Star is back

    Just two minutes into the second half, Filipe Cardoso scored the equaliser for Al-Najma after receiving a superb pass inside the penalty area.

    The Al-Najma player made a brilliant run into the penalty area and skilfully slotted the ball into the net to bring the match back to square one.



  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Ronaldo turns the tables

    Ronaldo turned the tables on Al-Najma, scoring a superb brace – his fifth of the season in the Roshen League – finding the net from a penalty in the 56th minute and with a thunderous strike in the 73rd minute.



    Ronaldo’s first goal, Al-Nassr’s third, came from a penalty won by the legendary striker, which he converted.

    The second came from a rocket of a shot, as he received a superb pass from Nawaf Boushal and fired it into the net with great power.



  • Al-Nasr imposes its authority

    Following Ronaldo’s second goal, the match became easier for Al-Nassr, with Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus making several substitutions, most notably taking off ‘El Don’ and bringing on players such as Haider Abdulkarim, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and others.

    Al-Nassr capped off the goal fest by scoring a fifth through Sadio Mané in the fifth minute of stoppage time, after a pass from substitute Salem Al-Najdi, which he slotted home.



Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN