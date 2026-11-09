VAR less active and Orsato’s directives: from De Bruyne against Genoa to Joao Mario against Juventus, there have been 21 refereeing errors in this 2026/2027 Serie A season

With 11 matchdays played, the 2026/2027 Serie A season pauses for another international break. One issue stands out: refereeing. Rule changes have, in theory, increased the time the ball is in play, while the new head of the CAN, Daniele Orsato, has taken a different approach from Gianluca Rocchi. Orsato has opted for fewer VAR interventions, leaving on-field referees to make even the more contentious decisions.

But Panorama reports that mistakes have persisted. After 11 matchdays, 21 refereeing errors have gone uncorrected. Without an official communication channel like last year's Open VAR, that list could still be expanded or refined.