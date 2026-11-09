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Joao Mario Fiorentina Juventus maniDAZN
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

VAR less active and Orsato’s directives: from De Bruyne against Genoa to Joao Mario against Juventus, there have been 21 refereeing errors in this 2026/2027 Serie A season

Serie A
Fiorentina
Juventus
Genoa
AC Milan
Monza
Atalanta
SSC Napoli
Lazio
Inter
Como
Roma
Sassuolo
Parma Calcio 1913
Bologna
Torino
Lecce
Cagliari
Frosinone
Venezia
Udinese

With 11 matchdays played, the 2026/2027 Serie A season pauses for another international break. One issue stands out: refereeing. Rule changes have, in theory, increased the time the ball is in play, while the new head of the CAN, Daniele Orsato, has taken a different approach from Gianluca Rocchi. Orsato has opted for fewer VAR interventions, leaving on-field referees to make even the more contentious decisions.

But Panorama reports that mistakes have persisted. After 11 matchdays, 21 refereeing errors have gone uncorrected. Without an official communication channel like last year's Open VAR, that list could still be expanded or refined.

  • Refereeing errors in Serie A matchday 1

    Genoa-Napoli 0-2

    A push on Vazquez precedes De Bruyne's goal (No OFR)

    Torino-Milan 1-2

    Vlasic handles a Cissé cross, but Zufferli awards no penalty (No OFR)

    Roma-Fiorentina 4-0

    Hermoso slaps Mastantono at the start of the APP. The first goal stands, but should have been disallowed (no OFR)

  • Refereeing errors in Serie A matchday 2

    Fiorentina-Frosinone 0-3

    (Collu, Prontera/Ghersini): Dragusin trips Monterisi in the penalty area, but the officials take no action (no OFR)

    Fiorentina-Frosinone 0-3

    (Collu, Prontera/Ghersini): Jimenez strikes Bracaglia twice with his hand (punch), warranting a red card (no OFR)

  • Refereeing errors in the third round of Serie A

    Cagliari-Lecce 1-0

    (Sacchi, Piccinini/Mazzoleni): Gagliardini trips N’Dri after time expires (no OFR).

    Juventus-Milan 1-1

    (Mariani, Fabbri/Camplone): De Winter steps on Kolo Muani's foot at the start of the APP. The first goal should be disallowed (no OFR).

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  • Refereeing errors on Serie A matchday four

    Como-Parma 2-1

    (Mucera, Giua/Mazzoleni): Caqueret makes a hard challenge on Britschgi but gets only a booking (no OFR)

  • Refereeing errors on Serie A matchday 5

    Bologna-Torino 1-1

    (Guida, Santoro/Camplone): As Oristanio bears down on goal, Heggem trips him (no OFR)

    Fiorentina-Napoli 1-1

    (Doveri, Gariglio/Pezzuto): Dragusin holds Hojlund for a prolonged period (no OFR)

    Juventus-Atalanta 2-0

    (Zufferli, Marini/Giua): As Rowe bears down on goal in the penalty area, Kalulu pulls his shirt (no OFR)

  • Refereeing errors in Serie A matchday 6

    Lecce-Bologna 1-2

    (Pairetto, Mazzoleni/Dionisi): El Azzouzi's hard challenge on Ndri drew only a booking (no OFR)

    Sassuolo-Milan 1-1

    (Fourneau, Santoro/Meraviglia): Laurentiè's challenge below Gila's knee probably merited a red card, but the officials took no action (no OFR)

  • Refereeing errors in Serie A matchday 7

    Bologna-Inter 1-3

    (Doveri, Gariglio/Piccinini): Darmian trips Thuram in the penalty area, but the Inter player gets booked for diving. It was a penalty (no OFR)

    Fiorentina-Como 1-3

    (Di Bello, Paterna/Pezzuto): Milla fouls Gonçalves to win the ball in the build-up to Como's first goal (no OFR)

  • Refereeing errors in Serie A matchday 8

    Lazio-Parma 2-1

    (Arena, Santoro/Mazzoleni): Troilo holds Frattesi and makes contact with his leg as Frattesi breaks into the penalty area (no OFR)

    Inter-Fiorentina 2-1

    (Mariani, Fabbri/Santoro): Viery clearly trips Thuram in the penalty area (no OFR)

  • Refereeing errors in Serie A matchday nine

    Parma-Udinese 0-0

    (Massa, Mazzoleni/Baroni): Troilo holds Davis for a sustained period, but no penalty follows (no OFR)

    Venezia-Inter 0-2

    (Pairetto, Camplone/Volpi): Carlos Augusto allegedly commits a foul as he wins the ball in the move leading to Inter's first goal (no OFR)

    Frosinone-Lecce 5-1

    (Abisso, Piccinini/Mazzoleni): Calò holds Gandelman for a sustained period, but no penalty follows (no OFR)

  • Refereeing errors in Serie A matchday 10

    Como-Venezia 1-0

    (Ferrieri Caputi, Cosso/Giua): Venezia penalty for Milla handball overturned after an incorrect on-field review

  • Refereeing errors in Serie A matchday 11

    Genoa-Milan 1-2

    (Massa – Camplone/Marini): Marcandalli fouls Rabiot when Rabiot has a clear goalscoring opportunity, but Massa only books him (no OFR)

    Fiorentina-Juventus 2-2

    (Colombo – Di Paolo/Meraviglia): Joao Mario clearly handles the ball in the box, but Colombo does not penalise him (no OFR)