Van Wyk, Aziz Ki and players Mamelodi Sundowns should target to replace Gaston Sirino

After Gaston Sirino finally got his wish and parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns, the Premier Soccer League champions now need to lure a replacement.

The Uruguayan had made it no secret that he wanted to leave the Tshwane giants over the past couple of seasons, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

That was until recently when the Brazilians decided to finally let the South American star move on.

Sirino joined Downs in January 2018 as Khama Billiat’s replacement and he went on to score 41 goals along with 44 assists in over 200 games for the club.

The diminutive playmaker is already attracting the interest of some of the top clubs in Africa as he looks to start his next chapter.

Sundowns, meanwhile, will be scouring the transfer market in search of a replacement, provided they believe they don’t already have one within their squad.

Here, GOAL looks at players Sundowns should target to fill the void left by the 33-year-old.